Walsh Announces Registration for Fall Painting Drawing Enrichment Classes

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announced that registration for the Town’s Fall 2023 Cultural Enrichment Programs will be held online beginning Wednesday, August 2nd. Both residents and non-residents must register for classes including Watercolor Painting, Oil Painting, Figure Drawing, Drawing Fundamentals, Painting with Acrylics, Chunky Hand Knit Blanket, Decorative Hand Knit Pumpkin, and Coffee & Canvas online at www.oysterbaytown.com/portal.

“Whether you are an emerging artist looking to develop your skills or a resident looking for a new hobby, these classes offer a wonderful opportunity to broaden your horizons,” said Councilwoman Walsh. “To streamline registration and increase convenience and accessibility for residents, we’ve opened registration online for this program.”

Classes will begin the week of September 11, 2023 and include:

Watercolor Painting

Mondays from 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Syosset-Woodbury Community Center

Mondays from 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Syosset-Woodbury Community Center

Oil Painting

Tuesdays from 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Syosset-Woodbury Community Center

Figure Drawing

Tuesdays from 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Syosset-Woodbury Community Center

Drawing Fundamentals

Wednesdays from 9:30 AM – 12:00

Syosset-Woodbury Community Center

Painting with Acrylics

Fridays from 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Syosset-Woodbury Community Center

Chunky Hand Knit Blanket

Thursday, September 28th from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

North Massapequa Community Center

Thursday, November 2nd from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

North Massapequa Community Center

Decorative Hand Knit Pumpkin

Wednesday, October 4th from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

North Massapequa Community Center

Thursday, October 19th from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

North Massapequa Community Center

Coffee & Canvas

Friday, September 29th from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Marjorie Post Park Community Center

Resident registration begins on Wednesday, August 2nd at 10 a.m., while Non-Resident registration begins on Wednesday, August 23rd at 10 a.m. To register, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/portal, create an account, select the Cultural Enrichment link on the homepage, choose the class(es) you’d like to register for by checking the box, and then select Add to Cart. Please note the fees vary for residents and non-residents. You will next be prompted to select the eligible members on your account; check off all family members that you wish to enroll in the class, and then press continue. Once you’ve proceeded to checkout and submitted your credit card information, a receipt will be linked on the confirmation screen and will also be emailed to you, along with a copy of the supply list for the class, if applicable.

For assistance registering, or for more information, please call the Department of Community & Youth Services, Cultural and Performing Arts (CAPA) at (516) 797-7925.

–Submitted by the Town Of Oyster Bay