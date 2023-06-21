Wantagh Fifth Graders Get The Scoop On Middle School

Fifth-graders at Wantagh Elementary School got a glimpse of the future when they met with student ambassadors from Wantagh Middle School.

As the transition to middle school nears, fifth-graders received advice and guidance from those who best know what the student experience is like there. The ambassadors visited each fifth-grade classroom and shared a digital presentation. They discussed the middle school schedule, elective classes, extracurricular activities, lunch and recess, spirit activities, special events and rules and expectations.

Perhaps most important, the ambassadors tried to alleviate any anxiety about the upcoming transition by highlighting the middle school’s supportive environment. They noted the “Warriors Care” motto and the Caring Warriors kindness recognition program. Ambassadors also talked about the “helping team” which includes the principal, assistant principal, nurses, guidance counselors, psychologists and social workers.

A great aspect of middle school, the ambassadors explained, is the ability to make new friends as students from all three elementary schools come together for the first time in sixth-grade. The presentation was followed by a question and answer session.

Student ambassadors are sixth, seventh and eighth-graders who were nominated by their teachers for being good representatives of the school. They will also visit Wantagh’s other fifth grade classes at Forest Lake and Mandalay elementary schools. The program is overseen by teacher Corrie Harris and psychologist Tracy Zelenetz.

–Submitted by the Wantagh School District