Wantagh Fire Dept. Helps Out Santa This Season

Wantagh Fire Department members have been very busy lately helping Santa on his appointed rounds before Christmas.

On Tuesday December 12, 2023 members from Engine 7 and other first responders escorted Santa to NYU-Langone in Mineola to deliver toys for the Hospital’s child life department. The event was organized by friends at Project Thank A Cop, and the toys will be given to hospitalized children throughout the year.

On Saturday December 16th, 2023 members from Station 2 delivered toys to the John Theissen Children Foundation which were donated by Wantagh FD members who placed them in drop boxes at Stations 1 and 2. The toys will be distributed to sick and needy children.

The men and women of the Wantagh Fire Department are happy and proud to support these and so many other organizations throughout the year!

–Submitted by Kevin Regan, PIO