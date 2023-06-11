Wantagh High School Pair Are Taking Care Of Business

Wantagh High School Principal Dr. Paul Guzzone congratulates junior Brendan Yager, left, and senior Michael Tartaglione on receiving the Nassau County Comptroller’s Math, Accounting and Finance Award. (Contributed photo)

Two Wantagh High School students with bright futures in the business world were recognized for their achievements with the Nassau County Comptroller’s Math, Accounting and Finance Award.

Senior Michael Tartaglione and junior Brendan Yager were nominated by guidance counselor Marie Malafis. The students had to complete an online application, which included information about their academics, extracurricular involvement and community service, and write an essay. They were selected for the award, which is presented by Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips.

Michael is presently enrolled in Wantagh High School’s College Accounting class, and took Career and Financial Management as a 10th grader. Brendan takes Introduction to Business and last year was in Sports Marketing

–Submitted by the Wantagh School District

