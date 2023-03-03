Wantagh Middle School Thespians Take On Disney’s ‘Descendants’

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, the Wantagh Middle School Drama Club will present “Descendants: The Musical” from March 3-5. A cast of 50 students will delight the audience with comedy, adventure and hit songs during four shows.

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil venture off the island for the first time. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

The show features Emily McHale as Mal, Giada Petrillo as Evie, Ryan Mundy as Jay, Nick Allen as Carlos, Mairead Hill-Hotz as Maleficent and Jackson Lehrer as Ben. “Descendants” is directed by Kristen Piciullo, with Sameerah Cassidy serving as vocal director and Dr. Kimberly Davis as producer and choreographer. The cast is aided by 35 crew members.

“There are so many memorable moments in this show, but I particularly love how each character has strong opinions about those who aren’t like them,” Ms. Piciullo said. “Then, through getting to know and learn about each other, they realize they have more in common than they thought.”

Emily, a sixth grader, is in her first show at Wantagh Middle School but brings acting experience from the local St. Frances Theater Group. She expects the audience will like “Descendants” right from the strong opening number.

“They’re going to enjoy the songs and the acting,” Emily said, noting the talents of the students cast.

Giada, also a sixth grader, is taking part in her first ever musical production. Her interest in doing the show, she said, was sparked by her years of dance classes

“I’ve always wanted to be on stage and I’ve always had the urge to play a character,” Giada said, noting that humorous lines throughout the show will keep the audience laughing.

Show times are Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. in the Wantagh High School auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and senior citizens. For more information, contact Dr. Davis at DavisK@wantaghschools.org.

–Submitted by the Wantagh School District