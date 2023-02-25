Wantagh Senior A Candidate For Prestigious National Award

Every day, senior Evan Thole arrives at Wantagh High School with one goal: to learn. He doesn’t believe in competing with others for the best grade, he just wants to acquire knowledge. Recently, he was selected as a candidate for the United States Presidential Scholars Program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Education.

The invitation-only program was established in 1964 and Presidential Scholar is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Evan must complete an extensive application process to continue his candidacy. Students who have scored exceptionally well on the SAT or ACT are automatically considered, and Evan achieved a perfect 1600 on the SAT, which he took in December 2021 as a junior.

“It’s a very prestigious award,” he said of his candidacy as a U.S. Presidential Scholar. “It’s really nice to be recognized.”

During his time at Wantagh High School, he has taken some of the most rigorous courses it has to offer. He has enrolled in 12 Advanced Placement classes, including six this year, but Evan will actually take 14 AP exams as he is pursuing two courses independently.

“I’m taking these classes because they’re subjects that I find interesting and want to learn more about them,” he said.

Evan has been most intrigued by his science classes. Each time he studies a different area of science, be it biology, chemistry or physics, he can picture himself working in that field. As he is weighing his college options, he is considering a major in either genetic engineering or bioinformatics. That could change, he explained, as science is so interesting to him that narrowing his focus is his biggest challenge.

In addition to his classes, Evan is on the Science Olympiad team and recently competed in several events at the regional competition. As a member of the science research program, was part of a group that did DNA sequencing to see if corn sold in the supermarket was genetically modified.

Music is also a passion for Evan, who is proficient on three instruments – the euphonium, the piano and the tuba. He is a member of the brass ensemble and jazz band, and this year was named an All-State musician, attending the New York State School Music Association’s festival in December.

Evan, who got his start at Mandalay Elementary School, is greatly appreciative for the opportunity to explore his interests in Wantagh. He has particularly valued the high-level discussions he has had with his teachers.

Outside of school, Evan is a fourth-generation member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Amityville. He volunteers there by helping to livestream services and working with the Sunday school program.

Evan is also a recipient of the Rensselaer Medal and was named a National Merit commended student. His guidance counselor, Marie Malafis, said that he doesn’t pursue awards or titles, they’re just a byproduct of his hard work in school. She described his as “very authentic” and a “classy human.”

“I’m so excited for him,” she said. “He wants to learn and he has taken advantage of the many opportunities available to him at Wantagh High School.”

–Submitted by the Wantagh School District