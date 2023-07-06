Wantagh Student Earns Prestigious Service Award

Madeline Rose, a rising senior at Wantagh High School, was recently named a recipient of the SHIELD Award from Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. The award recognizes students who demonstrate service, honesty, integrity, excellence, leadership and duty.

She was nominated by her guidance counselor, Marie Malafis. Through her junior year, Madeline already has an impressive record of volunteer service. She assists Town of Hempstead residents with mental and physical challenges through her work with the Camp ANCHOR summer program. Additionally, she tutors local middle school students and is a volunteer choreographer for the youth theater program at St. Frances de Chantal Church.

In school, Madeline is an officer with the general organization, president of the Wantagh Theater Club and a member of the orchestra. She is also recipient of the Jefferson Book Award from the University of Virginia.

Ms. Malafis described Madeline as always reliable and deeply invested in any work that she does.

“She wants to change things for the better,” Ms. Malafis said.

