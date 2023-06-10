Wantagh Students Honored In Essay Contest

Four Wantagh High School students were recognized in the annual Irish Cultural Society essay contest. Jake Mendolia, second from right, was a third place winner. Sean Browne, Ryan Mendolia and Ryan Horowitz received honorable mention. Students had to write a letter from the perspective of a person born in Ireland now living in New York. The letter had to compare and contrast life in the two places. The opportunity to participate in the essay contest was offered by Wantagh’s English teachers.

