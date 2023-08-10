We All Belong At The Finish Line

Bring Girls on the Run to your school, neighborhood, or community

Girls on the Run is an international nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. Girls on the Run is one of the only youth development programs with compelling evidence that proves participants learn life skills and then use them in other aspects of their lives.

A critical need

Girls’ self-confidence begins to drop by age nine. Since the COVID pandemic, 79 percent of girls feel lonelier and more depressed. Physical activity declines starting at age 10 and continues to decrease as girls age. 50 percent of girls ages 10 to 13 experience bullying. For girls in grades 3-5, Girls on the Run provides a research-based curriculum which helps girls to better understand themselves, value their relationships and teamwork, and recognize how they can shape the world at large. The program unleashes confidence through setting and achieving goals, making new friendships, participating in community service work, and empowering girls to appreciate the value of healthy habits.

For girls in grades 6-8, there is the Heart & Sole program. This program focuses on five key parts: body, brain, heart, spirit, and connection with others. It incorporates movement-based activities and lessons that instill critical life skills such as developing a strong support system, fostering healthy relationships, and offering to help those in need.

What sets us apart

97 percent of girls felt like they belonged at Girls on the Run.

97 percent of girls learned critical life skills they can use at home, school and with friends.

85 percent of girls improved their confidence, caring, competence, character and connection to others.

GotR participants scored higher in managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others and making intentional decisions than participants in organized sports or physical education.

94 percent of parents reported Girls on the Run was a valuable experience for their girl.

98 percent of girls would tell other girls to participate in Girls on the Run.

Sabrina, a parent of one “Girl on the Run”, said, “The experience my daughter, Lana, gained from Girls on the Run helped her realize that she could participate in any activity with fellow peers and work toward independence by building strength, a strong sense of self and more confidence in who she was and who she always desired to be.”

Cost and Financial Assistance

Our current program fee is $190 per participant, which includes 10 weeks / 20 lessons led by trained coaches, curriculum materials, program t-shirt, 5K event registration. Financial assistance is available to families who cannot pay the full registration. We are committed to being accessible to any girl who wants to participate and are dedicated to ensuring that program cost is never a barrier to participation.

How to get involved

Join us in making a difference as a site and/or site liaison. Site requirements: offer a safe and accessible outdoor place (and restroom), provide a designated accessible indoor space in case of inclement weather, accommodate a regular practice schedule (usually 2x per week), and assist in identifying a site liaison. Site liaison requirements: acting as the main site contact for families / participants and Girls on the Run council staff, aiding in recruitment efforts by distributing marketing materials (provided by GotR), offering support to families who need registration assistance, and identifying 2-3 coaches from your site and/or community.

Next steps

Are you interested in joining the GotR community? Note these important upcoming dates. August 11th – new site application due date. September 18th – Fall program start date. December 3rd – celebratory 5K event date.

More information about Girls on the Run can be found online by visiting www.gotrlongisland.org

—Submitted by Meg Ruane, Program Development Manager