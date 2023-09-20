We Love This Local Business

Upon our visit for breakfast at Thomas’ Ham and Eggery diner in Carle Place, my wife and I and our granddaughter (coming for the first time), it occurred to both of us that we have been eating breakfast at this diner for over 40 years now. The food and service is like being “home”. That is the feeling you get when you sit down. First greeted by Alec, the very personable host and manager, when it comes to the “feel like home” feeling, there’s no better! Now time for coffee and Jose is right there at your table with it and continues to refill throughout your visit without having to ask and with a bright smile and courteous demeanor. Now time to order. One of the many friendly servers, Gina, with a lot of “what can I get you today” and always a “how are you today” will take your order.

So I ask, how many diners in 2023 are not only still around, but continue to serve amazing food the “old fashioned way”, still going strong and always busy.

It’s a breath of fresh air in this complicated world as we know it.

Thank you to Alec and his great staff for keeping the Ham and Eggery simply the Best on Long Island!

—Submitted by Joe and Bernadette Inciarrano