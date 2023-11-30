Wintertime Events Across The South Shore

It’s time for the holiday season to return to Nassau and the South Shore! If you’re hoping to get involved with your community this year, whether with family events, charitable organizations, or a solo day out on the town, here are several happenings going on in the next month.

Adult Learn-to-Play Ice Hockey

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that registration for the Town’s Adult Learn to Play Ice Hockey Clinics is now open online with clinic sessions beginning on December 5th at the outdoor skating rink at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa. Online registration is available at www.oysterbaytown.com/portal.

“This great program allows adults to hone their ice hockey skills in a fun and competitive environment through this 10-session clinic held Tuesday nights at Marjorie Post Park, beginning Tuesday, December 5th,” said Councilman Hand. “The program is open to resident and non-resident adults looking to advance their hockey playing skills.”

Registration is now open on the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/portal. The cost of the program is $150 per player. For more information, call the Town Hockey Program at (516) 433-7465, extension 8234 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com/hockey.

10th Annual Gingerbread House Contest

Start planning your entries! The Chocolate Duck in Farmingdale is hosting the annual Long Island Gingerbread & Chocolate House Competition, Saturday 12/9 at Noon. Come see the amazing entries at the event — vote for the People’s Choice award — Prizes to be awarded. 2023 Theme: Favorite Holiday Fairy Tales / Holiday theme — free for spectators. For more info, contact Christina: cakegirl70@aol.com or call 516-249-0887. While you’re there, help feed LI’s hungry through Long Island Cares by bringing non-perishable food donations or gift cards.

Cruise-Thru Toys for Tots Collection

Oyster Bay ’s massive ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Collection Drive will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, December 2nd from 10am to 3pm. In partnership with the United States Marine Corps, Optimum, and the New York Islanders, the Town is collecting toys to help families and those less fortunate throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season. In addition to the ‘Cruise-Thru’, collection boxes are located at Town facilities through December 14th. Supervisor Saladino said, “The Toys for Tots Drive has long been a huge success under the leadership of the U.S. Marine Corps, especially here in the Town of Oyster Bay, as just last year we collected close to 30,000 toys for Long Island children. I encourage all of our residents who are able to donate to this amazing cause, as the Toys for Tots Drive helps ensure that disadvantaged children within our community do not have to go the holiday season without something to bring them happiness.” The ‘Cruise Thru Holiday Toy Drive’ will provide residents an excellent way to contribute directly to the cause and help bring a smile to a child’s face this holiday season. Additionally, the event will feature a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a holiday drop box where children can drop off their letters to Santa. Letters dropped off with a legible name and return address will be answered by Santa before the holiday.

“Toys for Tots sends a message of hope to less fortunate children who otherwise wouldn’t be receiving presents this holiday season. I urge residents, who can, to donate new unwrapped toys to any of our drop-off locations,” said Councilman Tom Hand. “By making a donation, you can help ease the financial burden of our families in need this holiday season.” For more information, please call (516) 797-4121; or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.

Free Drive-in Holiday Experience Coming to Town

Bring friends and family to a free drive-in holiday experience, featuring free family entertainment for Town residents. The event will be offered December 6th — 10th at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa. “The Town’s free Drive-in Holiday Experience will feature festive lighting displays, a walk-thru holiday village featuring the Massapequa Chiefettes, special appearances by friends from Arendelle and the North Pole, and will feature many children’s favorite snowman in Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” said Supervisor Saladino.

This event is open to Town residents only, with registration available online at www.oysterbaytown.com/holiday. Residents must create an account on the Town’s portal to register for the event and reserve a time slot on either December 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th or 10th. Only one time slot reservation per family is permitted. Residents who have previously created an account on the Town’s portal do not need to create a new one.

Menorah and Tree Lightings

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, December 2nd at 6:00 PM at Klestinec Park on Broadway in Massapequa. (Rain Date: Saturday, December 9th.) This is a wonderful community event for the family, and your presence would be much appreciated. Please RSVP at massapequachamber@gmail.com.

Levittown’s Chamber will also be hosting a tree lighting ceremony on Monday, December 4th at 6 PM at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Levittown Public Library. Join in for an evening of entertainment by local schools, dance studios and community groups. The tree lighting will be visited by Santa Claus. The Chamber is also collecting non-perishable food items and toiletries for residents in need. In the event of extreme weather conditions, please check the Chamber website at www.levittownchamber.com for information.