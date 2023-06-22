Wisdom Lane Middle School Clubs Offer Enriching Experiences

New clubs offered at Wisdom Lane Middle School in the Levittown Public School District have been providing enriching and exciting experiences for interested students.

The Knit Wits, the Esports Club and the Fishing Club were introduced this school year, and many students involved have already had an abundance of rewarding experiences. For example, seventh graders in the Knitting Club, who call themselves the Knit Wits, have learned how to cast on, knit, cast off and purl after only a handful of meetings. The Knit Wits work side by side to create works of art while also casually bonding. Club adviser Leslie Maynard recently invited club members to join a video call with an international group of knitters.

Accompanying the new to the state-of-the-art gaming room at Wisdom Lane is the Esports Club. The Esports Club is a great opportunity for students who are not necessarily interested in traditional athletics, but who want to be part of a team and learn new skills. The club is inclusive for anyone who wants to join and has led to friendships and a sense of belonging. Through different games on the room’s televisions and modern gaming consoles, students work together to overcome obstacles and learn from letdowns.

During meetings of the Fishing Club, students discuss local species and habitats of fish and techniques for fishing. During regular trips, club members fish together, learning competency in all aspects of fishing such as lure and bait selection. Like the other clubs, the Fishing Club has created strong bonds and lifelong memories.

