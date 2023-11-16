Wisdom Lane Middle School Puts Up Prideful Displays for Veterans Day

The National Junior Honor Society at Wisdom Lane Middle School in the Levittown School District took initiative to assemble patriotic displays for Veterans Day.

Members of the National Junior Honor Society shared the task with their peers to write messages of thanks for veterans on red, white and blue hearts. The students collected the hearts and assembled several American flags around the building. The student-led effort was a reminder for all about the sacrifices made by veterans nationwide.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools