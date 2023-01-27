Wisdom Lane Middle School Writing Academy Presents At Board Of Education Meeting

Members of the Wisdom Lane Middle School Writing Academy presented their mission to engage students in creative writing at the Jan. 11 Levittown Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

Run by ELA teacher Kristen Schmidt and librarian Caitlin Stabile, the group meets at Wisdom Lane every Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Wednesday afternoons. The Writing Academy offers a space for students to be creative and to grow as writers.

Writing Academy members shared their personal work and added that the club is an opportunity for students to write from their heart. Peers encourage creative writing and provide inspiration and guidance. The Writing Academy is also a brave place for students to put aside vulnerabilities and share work with their peers.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools