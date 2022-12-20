Women’s Club of Farmingdale Hosts Pay It Forward Long Island Speaker

At their recent executive board meeting, the Women’s Club of Farmingdale (WCF) hosted guest speaker Kate Kelly from the nonprofit Pay It Forward Long Island. Kelly outlined that this organization was created in 2010 by a group of five women volunteering their time who wanted to make a difference and “pay it forward” to those in need in the community. It is dedicated to supporting the community by focusing on the needs of those less fortunate.



Through fundraising efforts and the help of the community, they provide school supplies, first day of school clothing, warm winter jackets, a free thrift store for families to come and pick out their own gently used clothes, and holiday presents for the alarming number of children in need right here in our own backyards. They strive to help provide these children with everyday essentials that are usually taken for granted and 100 percent of any funds goes back to the families.

The WCF will be including this worthwhile charitable foundation as part of its ongoing search for new, local charities. Visit www.payitforwardlongisland.com for more information on how to donate or volunteer.

At the same meeting, WCF members and community volunteers and friends joined in the annual prepping of the holiday wreaths and bows which will be draped throughout the village by the DPW in time for the winter and holiday festivities. The women’s club was especially grateful to two prospective new members, Gayle Garthwaite and Linda Hayes, for immediately volunteering their services to help with prepping. We look forward to having them as members and friends.

On Monday, Nov. 7, members of the WCF met at Five Corners Park in Farmingdale for the dedication of a plaque honoring first responders for their sacrifices during the Covid pandemic. The project was spearheaded by WCF Past President and current Chair of the Community Impact Program Rosemary Trudden and Co-Chair Margaret Barrett. In attendance were: Inc. Village of Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand, WCF President Barbara Hoerner, Project Chairs Rosemary Trudden and Margaret Barrett and various club members.

The wording on plaque reads as follows: “This plaque is dedicated to all of our essential and front-line workers. These brave men and women continued to work and care for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. When many of us were safe in our homes, these people saved lives and cared for our sick in the face of the unknown. They kept stores open so we could eat, buy cleaning supplies and retrieve our medicines. They kept our lights on and our water clean and flowing. They kept our streets clean from rubbish and disease. They always responded when we needed them, no matter the problem or the hour of day. They helped us lay our loved ones to rest. The Women’s Club of Farmingdale thanks them all.”

The current refurbishment of the Five Corners Park began in 2008 when the Village of Farmingdale received a $150,000 grant from Nassau County through the efforts of trustee Cheryl Parisi. In addition to the memorial plaque, upgrades include a new gazebo, new lighting, new shrubs/plantings, stones, several benches, new signage and stockade fence along the rear perimeter of the park. The new signage includes a “Welcome” sign and a “Culinary Quarter” sign designed by Parisi and her husband Nick. Included in this current renovation is a beautiful piece of sculpture by Sven Brost, who was born in Sweden, moved to Farmingdale in 1961 and bought a little fish market called Captain Andy that later became Captain Andy’s Restaurant.

On Nov. 5, WCF held a “Nite at the Races” Fundraiser, the first major fundraiser since the start of the Covid pandemic. With more than 150 guests in attendance, the event was an enormous success. Calling the races was Eric Vazquez, son of member, Judith Vazquez. The younger Vazquez also called the winning raffle basket tickets and the ever-popular 50/50. The entire event was organized by Margaret Barrett and her committee, Ann Ciuffo, Angelina Dunlop, Ingrid Hernandez, Vicky Impollonia, Maria Ortolani, Cheryl Parisi, Lorraine Stanton, Val Thieke and Judith Vazquez. Huge thanks go to Bill Barrett, Sal Ciuffo and Steve Thieke for selling the tickets for each race, calculating the odds on the races and managing all the heavy lifting. Also thank you to club members who baked desserts and to local establishments that participated and/or made various donations, including the use of the St. Kilian’s Auditorium.

In all, the club raised over $7,700 which will be used for awards to Farmingdale High School seniors in June totaling approximately $4-5,000, as well as for local and GFWC charities and community impact projects.

The Women’s Club of Farmingdale, a local philanthropic and community-oriented organization, is always interested in welcoming new members. Email lodaromanelli@gmail.com for more information.

—Submitted by Maria Ortolani