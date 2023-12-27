You Can’t Hide Those Lyin’ Guys

When my son was born, his mother (quite bravely) underwent a Cesarean section. I was there and trust me, this was not a fun thing to witness. These incredible doctors took a lot of body parts that were meant to be forever sealed inside of her and laid them outside of her. Albeit, temporarily. Then they yanked the kid out and put all the pieces back in. And in the middle of this my kid’s Mom looked up at me and said, “How do I look?”

And I said, “You look great!”

That’s when it is okay to lie.

She did not look great. She looked like a scene from Alien. You know the one. But how (after she committed to something she knew would be a pretty major surgical ordeal, both invasive and dangerous) could one say anything other than “You look great!”

In these situations honesty for the sake of honesty is a judgement call. Sometimes it is okay to lie. That was one of those times and I do not regret it. Because despite her being temporarily dissected like a frog in anatomy class, she was beautiful. If men were tasked with giving birth this planet would be desolate.

It is also okay to lie when asked the following questions:

“Do these jeans make me look fat?” Lie. Lie your face off. Lie like a Persian rug. “Is the meat loaf too dry?” Lie. Lie then sneak the meat to the dog. “Did you use my good spatula to scrape paint?” Lie. Then blame one of the children. Why fight over this? “Dad, did you bury my dead goldfish in the yard?” Lie. Then double check the toilet. Lying to spare someone’s feelings or to avoid unnecessary conflict is a perfectly acceptable social skill. Hell, it’s a damn survival skill. What good would the truth do in these situations?

Conversely, there are times when you should never lie. Some of them are:

When you’re taking that little connecting flight on a turbo-prop plane and they ask you your weight when you board. Tell the truth or risk being scraped off the side of a mountain. When your mechanic asks how long that check engine light has been flashing. Admit you are an idiot. When your lawyer says, “Is that everything I need to know?” Never lie to lawyers, doctors or priests. There is no winning percentage in this. When running for the Congress of the United States of America.

Yeah, I am talking about that guy. Him. George Santos, our own home grown purveyor of more baloney than Oscar Meyer thought imaginable. Because he is all things to no people. If you have been following the escapades of this political Pinocchio, you have to ask yourself: When is enough enough? Why is this psychotic parade of prevarication condoned by anyone, anywhere, at anytime?

And before some of you (and some of you will) start screaming politics at me—take a breath. Because this has nothing to do with politics. It has nothing to do with Democrats or Republicans or Socialists or Communists or Green Party or Independents. It has to do with lies that do hurt people and cause real conflict. It has to do with this smug con man taking people’s trust and wiping his pink Ferragamo loafers all over it. It has to do with being so arrogantly dismissive of people’s intelligence you simply feel you can get over on them. And this pathological liar did just that, at least for a while.

He got over the good people of Nassau & Queens Counties, N.Y., our home turf. He got over almost 750,000 of us. This isn’t a 300 person township in Wyoming. We are players and this district is impactive on a national level. And George Santos (a.k.a. whatever I want my name to be at this moment in time) did not do this because we are stupid. We are as an informed an electorate as any in this nation. We are good people. We are hard-working, family oriented, issue-informed people. We are people, from both sides of the aisle, who think our vote matters, who a take a vigorous role in the future of our communities, and we are people that hate being lied to! And George Santos played us like a cheap fiddle.

This guy makes snake oil salesmen look like the Vienna Boy’s Choir. And I think he was actually the lead tenor with those guys back in Austria where he got his Ph.D. in plate tectonics. That was just after he won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and sang back-up for Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band on that timeless classic Hey, Jude. Oh, those were the days.

But even more infuriating (and yes, I am infuriated and you should be, too) is George Santos’ reaction to being caught with his pants at his ankles and his lying dupa in the air. He has been a smug, unapologetic, holier-than-thou, smirking child. He actually told a reporter who questioned his veracity, “So sue me.”

Know what? LET’S!

Being kicked out of congress on a bi-partisan vote (his congressional tenure about as long as the life of a may fly) isn’t even close to his just desserts. Nassau County has already initiated several criminal investigations and there are some civil lawsuits pending against this abhorrent Flimsy Flam Man, who arrogantly thumbed his ever lengthening nose at the system, and NY State and Federal law enforcement are licking their chops.

Let’s all sue him!

Let’s call his bluff. Let’s bury him in the system he so flagrantly exploited for his own ego and personal financial gain.

“So sue me?”

You got it, George. You got it.

By Douglas Delaney, All Rights Reserved 2023

Douglas Delaney is a Levittown native and an award-winning author of fiction, non-fiction (Tower Dog: Life Inside the Deadliest Job in Ameria, theater (The Last 10 Miles of Avery J. Coping) and cinema (All Roads Lead Home.)

Doug’s documentary on the Levittown Red Devils (The Devils You Knew) is in the final stages of production and his latest written work regarding life growing up on Long Island is available on Substack.